October temperatures higher than in recent years – MET

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) says this year’s October temperatures have gone above the average recorded in recent years.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday in Blantyre, DCCMS Director General Lucy Mtilatila said it is advisable to put on loose attire other than thick woolen ones, besides taking substantial amount of water on a daily-basis to avoid dehydration.

She also said the heat reaches its climax at 2 PM each day and both public and private personnel working in ‘open air’ are advised to break off at least between 1 and 3 PM to be protected from direct radiation that damages human body parts.

“Direct sun rays amongst others make the skin extreme darker and unattractive; besides, varied ailments including headache, dizziness and damaging sensitive internal eye parts and if left unchecked, can cause sight impairments to a certain extent,” Mtilatila said.

Mtilatila, therefore, advised those who work in such environmental conditions to wear protective caps, hats and sunglasses to keep their sight free from direct radiation which is hazardous to health.

Kettie Mukhova who plies hardware merchandise inside Blantyre Flea Market said she ensures that she puts on light-loose garments and take not less than two litres of water daily as one way of adhering to the precautionary measures.

Mukhova told Mana that her work revolves around frequent movements from one point to another; hence, a must to abide by all the aforementioned tips provided by the weather experts.

Reported by Rodney Majawa