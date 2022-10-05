Zambian national convicted of possession of ivory worth K53 million

Zambian national Kelby Roy Malambo has been found guilty of possession of pieces of ivory worth MK53 million.

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda convicted Malambo yesterday on charges of being found in possession of specimen of listed species, dealing in government trophy and importing specimen of listed species without a valid permit. All these are offences under the National Parks and Wildlife Act of 2017.

The 47-year-old Zambian national was arrested in February last year at Mwami Border Total Filling Station in Mchinji while coming from Zambia.

He was found with 22 pieces of raw ivory, weighing 64.905 kilograms and valued at about MK53 million.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda is expected to deliver his ruling in the case after 14 October after parties in the case submit their final submissions.

