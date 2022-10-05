Chamba dealer sentenced to two years in prison in Blantyre

The Blantyre Central First Grade Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced Bob Ngosi, 35, to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for possessing cannabis sativa without licence.

In 2019, Ngosi was also convicted of a similar offence and was ordered to pay a fine.

According to Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane, Ndirande Police Station spokesperson, the court heard through state prosecutor, Sergeant Mark Kavalo based at Ndirande Police Station that the Criminal Investigation Division Officers on September 20, 2022 were tipped by members of the community that the convict was keeping the illicit drug in his house within Ndirande Township.

Following the tip, the detectives raided his house and arrested him after he was found with 15kgs of cannabis sativa without authentic documents.

Appearing in court, Ngosi who pleaded guilty asked for leniency saying he has family obligations.

In his submission, prosecutor Kavalo reminded the court that the convict committed similar offence in 2019 and his behaviour of resistance to change cannot be tolerated hence prayed for a stiffer sentence for other drug dealers to learn a lesson.

Passing sentence Magistrate Mphalulo Fatchi concurred with the state hence sentenced him to 2-years imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

The convict comes from Ngosi Village in Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.

