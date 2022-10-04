Archibishop Tambala advises Catholic Sisters to be strong in Christian faith

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Roman Catholic, Lilongwe Archdiocese, has advised Sisters of Teresian congregation to be strong in faith in their Christian ministry.

Archbishop Tambala gave the advice at Milale Novitiate in Lilongwe when Sister Hendrina Kanama and Sister Veronica Zulu, both of Teresian Congregation, took their final vows.

The bishop said taking final vows testifies that the sisters are valuable to the church as such the Catholic Church expects more from the sisters.

“You should serve the Lord with all the dedication,” he advised the sisters.

Head of Teresian congregation in Malawi, Sister Agnes Jonas expressed gratitude over the growth of the congregation saying the two sisters will make a difference.

Sister Agnes further called on the two to dedicate themselves into prayers and be strong in faith.

She disclosed that the Teresian Congregation will soon have other two sisters taking their final vows and right now they are doing their studies in Zambia.

Sister Veronica Chisomo Zulu thanked God for guiding her to this far saying this fulfilled her wish to serve God in her capacity as Sister of Teresian congregation.

On the same day, Sister Mary Aaron, Sister Alice Bisai and Sister Emily Akufa celebrated their silver jubilee in serving the Lord while Sister Terezia celebrated her 60 years in the sisterhood.