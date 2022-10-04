Motorcycle rider dies in accident in Mzimba

An 18-year-old motorcycle rider has died in Mzimba after the motorcycle he was riding swerved off the road due to speeding.

He has been identified as James Mwandira from Kampalo Village in Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District.

The accident happened on Monday evening at Chiseng’ezi along Kamteteka-Euthini earth road.

It is reported that Mwandira (now deceased) was riding an unregistered motorcycle from the direction of Euthini heading to Kamteteta with a pillion passenger on board.

Upon arrival at Chiseng’ezi Admarc, Mwandira lost control of the motorcycle due to speeding and as a result he swerved to the extreme offside verge where the two fell.

Following the impact, Mwandira who was the rider of the motorcycle sustained severe injury on his private parts and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzimba District Hospital while the pillion passenger sustained chest injury and is currently receiving treatment at the same health facility.

