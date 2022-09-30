Court throws out case against Chizuma, criticizes lawyer

The High Court in Lilongwe has thrown out a case which Frighton Phompho commenced against Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma.

The court has also criticized Phompho’s lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta and has told Malawi Law Society (MLS) to look into the lawyer’s conduct.

Phompho was granted a court order by the Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court to open a case against Chizuma on allegations that she broke the law by allegedly revealing official information to an unauthorized person during a phone conversation whose audio was later leaked.

Chizuma applied for a review of the order and criminal proceedings.

MIJ Online reported that Justice Annabel Mtalimanja has set aside the order and the entire proceedings before the Mzuzu Magistrate Court. According to MIJ Online, Mtalimanja has described the proceedings against Chizuma as vexatious and an abuse of court process since similar proceedings had also been previously commenced and dismissed before Lilongwe and Blantyre magistrate courts before being taken to Mzuzu.

MIJ further reported that the High Court has since told MLS to look into Chipeta’s conduct of taking the matter to three courts. If found guilty by the MLS, Chipeta could face disciplinary action.

Martha Kaukonde, lead lawyer for Chizuma, has described the ruling as a very good judgement.

