Devotion: Agree with God

Amos 3:3 ” Do two walk together, unless they have agreed?”

No two people can walk together unless they agree. God cannot walk together with man unless they have agreed. This is the reason every person should be born again. When you accept Jesus you agree with Him to be in you and walk together in you. This is the reason one needs to confess with their mouth to get saved.

Rom 10:9 ” that if you acknowledge with your mouth that Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Apart from being born again, if God should be in your issues, you must first agree with Him at your place of prayer. It is at prayer place where God and us gather and agree issues.

Mat 18:20 “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there I am in the midst of them.”

Don’t underrate prayers. Use every opportunity of prayer to agree with God about issues that you want to change, have or not to have. Place of prayer is place of agreement with God.

Isaiah 1:18 “Come now, and let us reason together,” says the LORD: “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

This is the reason you need to have regular meetings with God. Have regular prayer meetings, at specific time or even specific location.

Joh 18:2 “Now Judas, who betrayed him, also knew the place, for Jesus often met there with his disciples.”

Jesus used to go to Gethsemane in the evenings so that even Judas was able to predict where Jesus was at a specific time.