Wikise storms Northern Region with Njoyako tour

Despite being warned over ‘Njoyako’ hit, musician Frank ‘Wikise’ Chawinga has dated the northern region with a series of shows in ’10 sauzande singamange nyumba – Njoyako tour’.

Wikise has organized the tour in the North which has been named after his recent release, ‘Njoyako.’

Wikise joked that he wants to raise funds to pay back K600, 000 following Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe’s revelations that the country is now having a debt amounting to K6.38 trillion and that at the moment, every Malawian including babies, has a debt of not less than K600, 000 kwacha.

According to Wikise, he is always irritated by debts and that he wants to be at peace.

“We are indeed storming the north with ’10 sauzande singamange nyumba – Njoyako tour’ and i want to use it’s proceeds in settling the K600, 000 debt which government has recently announced through the minister of finance, Sosten Gwengwe.

“Am not used to debts and it is that reason that I have organized this tour. I just want to be at peace, debt free. So, am encouraging northerners to come to these shows,” said Wikise.

The ‘Chikamphulikire’ hit maker, on Friday 30 September, will together with his counterparts Konkala Official and Waxy Kay, perform live at Club Destination in Karonga while on Saturday 1st October he will be in Chitipa at Ndenga Lodge.

On Sunday, the ’10 sauzande singamange nyumba – njoyako’ crew will be at Songwe Border in Border to Border hall marking the end of the tour.

Wikise who is the brand ambassador of Real estate company Altas Realtors, has organized this tour after the company recently summoned him to a disciplinary hearing over Njoyako song which the company says is contrary to its values.

In Njoyako, Wikise is encouraging people not to panic with long-term plans but rather use the little available money for enjoyment which his sponsors said is not in tandem with the contract which he signed with company.

Earlier this year, Wikise who has been so controversial, forced closure of a church in Blantyre following ‘Chiwanda’ hit which he featured Queen Sheba.

