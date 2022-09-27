Headteacher arrested for raping seven-year-old child

Police in Thyolo have arrested a Headteacher at Suzumira Primary School for allegedly raping a seven-year-old child in his office at the school

Thyolo Police Officer-In-charge, Assistant Commissioner Ulemu Kaluwa has identified the headteacher as Rodrick Sanani.

According to Kaluwa, Sanani allegedly raped the child on Monday afternoon in the headteacher’s office when she went to collect a textbook.

The child later informed her mother about the rape and this led to the arrest of Kaluwa by Masambanjati Police Unit.

If convicted of having sex with a child or defilement, the headteacher could face a maximum of life in prison and will lose his job.