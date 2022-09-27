Mangochi holds youth and duty bearers’ interface to discuss young people’s concerns

Mangochi District Council and its partners held youths and duty bearers’ interface where youths in the district voiced out a number of issues such as minimal youth inclusion and participation in community and area level decision making structures.

USAID funded Titukulane project supported Mangochi youth interface for action meeting which saw district level duty bearers, legislators and the civil society coming face to face with the youths discussing various issues in areas of education, youth economic empowerment, sexual reproductive health rights and governance issues.

District Youth Network Chairperson, Zacharia Alisa commended the District Youth Office, the Titukulane Project and other partners for facilitating the youth interface saying it provided opportunity for the youth to voice out challenges that prevent them from achieving their life aspirations.

He cited unemployment, limited opportunity for loans, inadequate teaching and learning materials in schools and low representation of youth in area and village development committees and full council and other area and school level structures.

The District Youth network chair however, hailed the government sector heads and legislators for being present during the interface meeting to respond to issues raised by the youths.

“We want the leaders to listen to our concerns and provide solutions,” Alisa added.

The Mangochi Youth Interface for Action was held under the theme ‘Voice of the Youth Matters, Leaders Hear Us’

Acting Director of Education, Youth and Sports for Mangochi District Council, Rabson Kawalala commended the youth and duty bearers interface meeting saying this was an ideal and effective way to discuss issues that affects the youths.

This was the right moment for the youth and duty bearers to meet because this provided a rare opportunity ,” the Acting Director of Education, Youth and Sports added.

Kawalala who was guest of honour at the interface meeting said the duty bearers have the obligation to listen and provide solutions to issues that concern the issues.

Mangochi District Youth Officer, Kumbukani Manda commended partners in the district that’re supporting youth initiatives and provide services.

He cited Emmanuel International and Care ( as part of Titukulane project consortium) Youth network and Counseling (Yoneco) Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) Action Aid, Malawi Red Cross Society, National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) as some of the projects and organisations that are working with youth to promote vocational and technical skills while other organisations advocate for youths economic empowerment, citizen participation, sexual reproductive health rights and provision of ICT skills.

Member of Parliament for Mangochi West, Ruben Kanyama admitted that the youth are given rare opportunities to voice out their concerns saying the interface was one of the right dialogue forums.

Kanyama added that the youths need to be included in VDCs, ADCs and Full Council and should also be given opportunity to be heard.

Apart from MPs and head of sectors from the government, representatives of nongovernmental organisations, civil society organisations, chiefs and ward councils also attended the interface meeting.