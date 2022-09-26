Malawi Police apologise for firing teargas within University of Malawi campus

Malawi Police Service has apologised to University of Malawi (UNIMA) students after the law enforcers used teargas within the university as the police struggled to control students who were protesting.

Eastern Region Commissioner Violet Magwaya has written a letter dated 26 September in which she has apologised to the students.

On 23 September, students held protests at the university and they delivered a petition a petition to the Zomba District Commissioner’s office.

Running battles with the police ensued after the petition was delivered and the law enforcers fired teargas at the university campus and into hostels. Reports indicate that students with disabilities who were in their rooms were heavily affected as they could not immediately leave their rooms after the teargas was fired.

Magwaya has apologised to the students for the use of the teargas.

“Following the incident, the Eastern Region Police management will institute measures to ensure that incidents of similar nature should never happen agains within Unima campus,” Magwaya said.

Meanwhile, UNIMA Students Union Representative President Charles Dokera has confirmed receiving the apology from the police.

The students have since cancelled their planned anti-police demos which were scheduled to be conducted today.

Last week, the students protested against the university’s decision to introduce a five month holiday after their current semester.

