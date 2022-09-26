Chakwera meets with Malawian health workers in US

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera met with a team of Malawian medical personnel in the United States where the team of doctors pledged to help the country in sourcing funding and expertise to aid Malawi’s health sector.

Chakwera who is in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly praised the team for offering to mobilise skills and equipment to support the health sector in the country.

“I am so excited,” said Chakwera. “What you are saying here is that you want to do something for your country because you realise that we needed to rise yesterday and needed not to be where we are today.”

According to State House, Chakwera said the approach taken by the medical professionals was unique because they were collaborating with their Malawian counterparts to identify gaps and needs in the health sector for their intervention.

Team leader, Prof. Edward Kalumbamoyo Mbewe, assured the President that they were dedicated to mobilise support not only in health but also education and agriculture among others.

“We come together as your children in diaspora to say how can we help our brothers and sisters in Malawi? We need to identify our needs and then ask for help because we don’t want Malawi to be a dumping place,” said Kalumbamoyo Mbewe who made the presentation with Dr Tania Nkungula, who is specialised in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery.

“We are Malawians in the diaspora committed to work with fellow Malawians to improve the health of Malawians. We are positioned to contribute and connect our resources to potential donors. Coordination and collaboration with various sectors will benefit all Malawians,” added Dr Kamana Mbekeyani.

Source: State House

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24