10 die in Kasungu after bus hits stationary truck

Ten people have died in Kasungu after a Matours Bus which was coming from Lilongwe plowed into a stationary truck along the M1 Road last night.

Three other people have sustained injuries following the accident at Mkula Village soon after Nkhamenya Trading Centre along Kasungu-Mzimba M1 road,.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho has confirmed, saying the accident involved a Matours Bus registration number MN6364 and a stationary ERF truck registration number KK 4105/KA 2584.

He added that the bus had 66 passengers on board and was traveling from Lilongwe to Chitipa..

At Mkula Village, the driver was exchanging direction with another and after finishing the exchange, he saw the truck which was parked along the road after it developed a fault.

Due to speeding, the driver of the Matours Bus Services failed to control his vehicle and hit the stationary truck and as a result both vehicles swerved to the extreme nearside where they stopped into a water drainage.

Following the impact, ten passengers from Matours Bus Services were confirmed dead upon arrival at Nkhamenya Rural Hospital while three other passengers sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Kasungu District Hospital. The driver and 20 other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

