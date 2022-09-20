Nacala Logistics hikes train fares

Nacala Logistics has increased passenger train fares due to a rise in inflation and prices of fuel as well as the devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha.

The company released a memo yesterday informing its customers and the general public of increase in prices in their passenger train services which will be effective from 4th October, 2022.

“The increase in has been necessitated by the increase in train operation costs due to the rise in inflation, prices of fuel and the recent devaluation (of the Kwacha) in Malawi,” the company said.

For those travelling from Limbe to Blantyre, fare has increased from K200 to K350 for premier class and from K300 to K450 for business class. From Limbe to Balaka, customers were paying K1,700 and K2,100 but following the hike they will be paying K2,200 for premier class and K3,050 for business class. The most expensive route is Limbe to Nayuchi where customers will be paying K3,650 for premier and K5,100 for business. Before the hike, customers were paying K2,500 for premier and K3,100 for business class.

The new prices effective October 4, 2022

