Simso League: Mighty Rumphi, Mayamiko share spoils

Mighty Rumphi Wanderers and Mayamiko Stars shared spoils on Saturday at Rumphi Stadium in the Simso Innobuild League.

Poor communication between Mayamiko Stars defenders and goalkeeper gifted the home team the lead via Given Mwandira’s header six minutes after kick off before Clever Kaira’s well taken corner found its way to the goal net few minutes later.

Both teams missed several chances in second half and it ended 1-1.

After the game, coach for Mighty Rumphi Wanderers Paul Mwase said they didn’t play their game but have hope they will do better.

“We failed to play our game today, we were playing under pressure so the boys failed to play our usual game, but we have hope we will do better,” said Mwase.

Coach for Mayamiko Stars Willam Msowoya said an away point is not bad.

“We played well today but we will have to work on our weaknesses so that we win games, this is our second draw.” Msowoya said.

In the other game, Chitipa United beat Ekwendeni United 2-0 to go top of the league with seven points.