Chakwera fails to leave for UNGA

President Lazarus Chakwera was expected to leave Malawi at 3PM today through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe but he has not travelled.

Reports indicate that the president’s trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been shifted to tomorrow.

However, reasons why the president’s trip has been postponed are yet to be established.

Chakwera was expected to leave today for Kenya to attend the inauguration of William Ruto as President of Kenya on 13 September.

From Kenya, Chakwera was expected to travel to the United States for the UNGA. IN the United States, Chakwera also plans to hold about 40 meetings with world leaders and heads of international institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that the Malawi leader is expected to return to Malawi on 2nd October.

