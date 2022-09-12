Form 4 student drowns in Mudi Dam

A 19- year-old Form 4 student at Ndirande Hill Secondary School was found dead in Mudi Dam at Ndirande in Blantyre on Sunday, days after he went disappeared after his parents found out that he was not sitting for MSCE exams.

He has been identified as Prince Ngoma from Limenye Village in Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba District.

Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane, Public Relations Officer for Ndirande Police Station, said the boy’s father told police that it was on September 5, 2022 when the parents wanted to see the teenager’s Malawi School Certificate of Education Examinations (MSCE) Identity Card, if at all, he was sitting for the ongoing this year’s examinations.

Prince failed to produce the Student ID, prompting his parents to enquire more from School authorities. To their surprise, they were told that the student did not pay examination fees to sit for MSCE examinations.

Since then, Prince disappeared to unknown destination until on September 11, 2022, when his lifeless body was seen floating at the Dam and the matter was reported to Ndirande Police Station.

Police officers accompanied by Medical personnel visited the scene and postmortem was done and result shown that he died due to suffocation.

Police are still making a follow up to establish more on this issue.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24