Good start for Mighty Rumphi, Chitipa in Simso Innobuild league

Mighty Rumphi Wanderers thrashed Nkhatabay based Kadona Stars 4-1 to register an impressive start in the last phase of Simso Innobuild League.

Zondi Mhango scored from the spot to give the home team an early lead only to be cancelled by Blessings Kabotolo before half time.

However, a brace from Nichlous Mtawali and a goal from Patrick Kasambala gave Rumphi maximum points.

After the game, Coach for Mighty Rumphi Paul Mwase said despite the win they did not play as expected due to injuries on some of his key players.

“We hope we will continue like this, our aim is to earn promotion into the Super League.” Said Mwase.

Assistant coach for Kadona Stars Spencer Kalua blamed the officiation for the loss.

“We lost touch of the game after that first half penalty plus a red card to our head coach(Luka Milanzie) demolarised us,” Kalua said.

A brace from Aaron Kaira and one goal from Hassan Omar gave Chitipa United a perfect start against Chintheche United at Base Ground in Chitipa.

In Mzimba, Karonga based Baka City also known as Clever Boys gave away a first half lead to share the spoils with Mzimba United.

The visitors took the lead early in the first half via Patrick Wayitha but home side equalized 6 minutes into the second half through Kondwani Jere.

Today, Mayamiko Stars will play against Baka City at Mzuzu Stadium, while at Ekwendeni Community

Ekwendeni United will play against Kadona Stars.

