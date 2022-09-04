Monkey Bay woman nabbed for hiding granddaughter’s dead body

Police in Monkey Bay have arrested a 49-year old woman for concealing the death of her three-year old granddaughter and preventing the normal burial of the child.

Monkey Bay Police Station Publicist Sergeant Alice Sichali identified the suspect as Idesi Bizwick committed the crime on 29 August,2022.

Sichali said that Bizwick has since been charged with ‘hindering the burial of a body,’ which is contrary to section 131 of the country’s penal code.

According to Sichali, the suspect was staying with the three-year-old granddaughter who had been suffering from Kwashiokor for some time and on August 29, 2022, she died.

“Instead of informing neighbours and the Chief of the area about the death, the woman took the body and hid it along Mkombedzi River in Pakamwa Village,” she explained.

The Publicist went on say that on Friday the woman’s neighbours got suspicious after noticing the absence of the child for days.

The matter was reported to Monkey Bay Police Station where investigations were instituted and arrest of the suspect was done.

During interrogations, she confessed to have hid the body along the said river.

The scene of crime was visited and the body was found in a decomposing state.

The suspect, comes from Kaiya Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District will appear in court soon.

