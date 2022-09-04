Malawi Assemblies of God pastor arrested for attempted rape, showing porn to child

A 51-year-old Pastor of the Malawi Assemblies of God has been arrested in Ntchisi for showing pornography to a 12-year-old girl and attempting to rape the child.

The pastor has been identified as Jack Phiri.

Ntchisi police spokesperson Yohane Tasowana said the suspect adopted the victim on pretext that she will be helping selling mandasi.

Later, the pastor allegedly started showing the phonographic videos to the child with the aim of sexually abusing her.

A few days later, the pastor allegedly attempted to force himself on the girl. The child shouted for help and the pastor was arrested.

He, however, jumped bail before being re-arrested yesterday after police were tipped by the community on his whereabouts.

Following his arrest yesterday, Phiri also escaped from lawful custody but police with the help of the community managed to apprehend him.

