Man arrested for raping 12-year-old niece

A 52-year-old man identified as Bruno Rodwell has been arrested in Dedza for allegedly raping his 12-year-old niece.

According to Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda, it is alleged that on August 20, 2022, the suspect who works as a driver in the Department of Agriculture, dragged the child into his bedroom where he raped her.

He then threatened to kill the girl, if she would dare tell anyone about the incident.

But the victim decided to disclose her ordeal.

Then police swiftly investigated and arrested the suspect.

He is expected to answer a case of defilement contrary to 138 of penal code.

Rodwell hails from Sankhani village, Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district.

