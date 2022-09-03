Three arrested for damaging railway line in Balaka

Police in Balaka have arrested three people for damaging a railway line in the district.

The three are alleged to have been behind a series of criminal activities and causing damage to the railway line in the district.

Senior Investigations Officer for Balaka Police, Bob Mtalika said law enforcers acted on a tip to arrest the suspects who were caught in the act.

The three are Harrison Mdala, 27, of Chinde village, Chifundo Mdala aged 24 of Chikonde village and Rafik Julius Nikas, 42, of Chikonde village all under Traditional Authority-Mulumbe in Zomba.

The law enforcers have also arrested a 44-year-old-man, Geoffrey Mphonda, on suspicion that he stole 400 bags of cement meant for a project at Balaka St Louis Parish where he was a foreman.

It is alleged that Mphonda, in June this year, requested for a second lot of cement after being allocated 600 bags.

This raised suspicion and it was discovered that the bags had been stolen.

