Scorchers set for Cosafa opener

Malawi national women’s football team begin their 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship challenge when they take on Botswana at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday afternoon and Coach Lovemore Fazili says his charges are ready for the match.

The Scorchers are eager to go beyond last year’s milestone by lifting the Cup as they were so close after losing 1-0 to Tanzania in the Final.

According to Fazili, the 2021 achievement is a motivation for the girls to fight hard to take the cup home and the mission starts with a win against Botswana.

“We are done with the preparations and everyone is set for the game.

“The Scorchers have come here to win and proceed to the next stage and we know how important it is to win the first game. With captain Tabitha around, the morale in our camp is high and we expect to have a good game come tomorrow.

“We have watched Botswana play at the 2022 Wafcon and we know that they are a stronger side but we have tactically got something from their play and we are ready to win the game,” said Fazili.

Last time the two teams met was in the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship which saw Botswana defeating Malawi 2-0 .

Source: FAM

