Man nabbed for killing elderly woman over witchcraft accusations

Police at Kawale in Lilongwe District on Monday arrested 27-year-old Aaron Lafiyoni on suspicion that he murdered an elderly woman in Dedza over witchcraft allegations.

Kawale Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Mabvuto Phiri said that Lafiyoni committed the offence on Sunday at Mayani, in Dedza district following the death of his sister.

Phiri added that the woman who is known as Chithanga was until her brutal murder a senior resident of Cheteka Village in Mayani.

Lafiyoni accused the woman of being behind the death of his sister.

“Lafiyoni armed with offensive weapon went to confront the old woman and eventually hacked her to death,” he explained.

Phiri went on to say that the suspect also set ablaze the woman’s house and maize granary before fleeing to Area 38, Mtambira Village in Kawale where he was arrested the following day.

Meanwhile the suspect will be repatriated to Dedza Police Station for prosecution.

Lafiyoni hails from Cheteka Village in the area of Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza District.