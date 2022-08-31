MANEPO trains girls and women in Zomba on sexual reproductive health

Malawi Network of Older Persons organisations MANEPO wants the information about HIV/AIDS and other sexual transmitted diseases to every citizen across the country.

Program Officer for MANEPO, Nitike Ngwira said this in Zomba at the end of a two day adolescent girls and elderly women workshop on HIV/Aids and STI’s from the area of Traditional Authority Nkagula in the district.

Ngwira said these girls and women will be trainer of trainers to others in their communities on sexual reproductive health (SRH).

“We chose adolescent girls to be training their friends and we have given them information on pregnancy and problems associated with abortion,” said Ngwira.

Ngwira also asked elderly women to go for HIV test to know their status.

She further asked the youth around the area to listen to these trainers as they have learnt a lot that will help the youth in their communities.

Fyness Chakama aged 18 from Makwapala Youth Club said she has gained a lot from the workshop and pledged to train her friends in his area on HIV/AIDS and sexual reproductive health issues.

She also asked the youth to go for HIV test to know their status and plan well for their lives.

Gloria Walawala also asked the elderly to go for testing and start taking ARVs if they are found positive.

She said everyone is prone to get HIV hence the need for the elderly to go for testing.

MANEPO is working with the youth and elderly in training them about HIV/Aids and other sexual transmitted infections with funding from SADC through Help Age International.

