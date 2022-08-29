Four fined K385,000 for illegal possession of US dollars, SA Rands

Mwanza third grade magistrate court has fined four people a total of K385,000 for offences of illegal possession of foreign currency, an attempt to illegally transfer foreign currency outside Malawi and illegal dealing in foreign currency.

The four are Robert Baibulo aged 32, Ester Chitsulo aged 32, Mustapha John Kabichi 31 and Zelina Ibrahim 31.

Robert Baibulo was arrested on 6 July 2022 at Mwanza border after he was found with 120 metical’s, 660 South African Rands and 38 US dollars without permit.

The other three were arrested on 21 July 2022 at Mwanza border after they were found with different amounts of South African Rands without permits.

Ester Chitsulo was found with 1400 SA Rands, Mustapha John Kabichi had 1300 and Zelina Ibrahim was found with 2000 SA Rands.

The four appeared before Mwanza third grade magistrate court on 27 July 2022 and pleaded guilty to charges of Illegal possession of foreign currency, illegal dealing in foreign currency and an attempt to illegally transfer foreign currency outside Malawi.

In his submissions the South Western Region Prosecutor Superintendent Damiano Kaputa asked the court to give the four stiffer penalties to deter others.

Today, His worship Chakuma has ordered Robert Baibulo to pay K80,000 for illegal possession of foreign currency and K20,000 for illegal dealing in foreign currency.

Ester Chitsulo was ordered to pay K60,000 and K20,000, Mustapha paid K85,000 and K25,000, Zelina Ibrahim paid K70,000 and K25 000 all for illegal possession of foreign currency and an attempt to transfer foreign currency outside Malawi respectively.

The court also ordered that all the currencies which were found with the four people be forfeited to Malawi government.

