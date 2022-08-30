Malawian athlete Asimenye Simwaka given plot

Malawian Athlete Asimenye Simwaka and her Coach have been given plots for their impressive performance at the Commonwealth games played in Birmingham, England.

Athlete of the moment Asimenye Simwaka was close to ending Team Malawi’s 36-year drought for a Commonwealth Games medal but could only settle for position six despite improving her record in the women’s 400m final.

Simwaka, who is the first Malawian athlete to have reached the final of 400m and semifinals of 200m, run 51:55 from 51:70 to improve her record for the third time at the competition.

As one way of appreciating their effort, Innobuild Limited, a Malawian company that sells lands, promised to reward them with plots.

Innobuild Limited Northern Region Regional Manager, Stewart Swira confirmed the development saying they have fulfilled their pledge by rewarding Asimenye and her Coach with 15 × 30 plots each.

“We have fulfilled our promise as we have handed over 2 plots to athelete Asimenye Melody Simwaka and her coach Pachisi Nyasulu following their outstanding performance at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

“We promised them a 15X30 plot each in Mzuzu-Dunduzu,” said Swira.

“They performed remarkable task, have made a big achievement and us being a company based in Malawi doing things for Malawi we make sure we put Malawians first, we thought it best that we give them the best, just a token of appreciation as fellow Malawians that’s why we handed to them two plots, as you know Innobuild is a company for Malawians by Malawians and we provide best land in Malawi, we want every Malawians to find access to land from Innobuild,” said Swira.

Pachisi Nyasulu, the coach for Asimenye, received the two plots since Asimenye is currently with the Women’s National Football Team.

Apart from the token of appreciation from the Innobuild, Malawi Olympic Committee (Moc) President Jappie Mhango also promised to reward Simwaka with K1 million.

“In recognition of Asimenye’s outstanding performance, Moc will reward her with K1 million. Yes she did not win a medal but we have seen her breaking national and personal best records three times in one event. She was only identified two years ago and we need to encourage her,” Mhango said.

