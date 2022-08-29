Impakt Events unveils Harmonize for Sand Music Festival

Impakt Events has unveiled Harmonize from Tanzania as the second international headliner to grace this year’s Sand Music Festival.

Impakt Events Director Lucious Banda said they have decided to bring Harmonize in Malawi because Malawians do love songs by the artist and he has many fans here in Malawi.

“Today, we have introduced Harmonize from Tanzania, you will notice that we are making sure that all our neighbors are well represented because we have been having a lot of Tanzanians, coming here and besides a point that Malawians love the songs of Harmonize, that’s why we choose to make him one of the headliners, we have two more headliners, International headliners but we had to make sure that at least one artist within the region is the headliner,” said Banda.

Harmonize is one of the biggest and famous artists in Africa and he has hit songs like Kwangwaru, Happy Birthday, Matatizo and Teacher among others.

Recently, Impakt Events unveiled Yo Maps from Zambia as the first international artist and according to Banda, the firm will unveil two more international artists in the coming days, and one of them will be a headliner.

Banda also noted that all the preparations of the festival are in progress and Malawians should brace for a very good festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Salima District at Kambiri Beach starting from 30 September to 2 October, 2022.

