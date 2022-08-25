Govt says it is striving to improve access to healthcare

Deputy Minister of Health Enock Phale says Government is striving to improve provision and access to health services by upgrading rural health centres to rural hospitals and expanding health service delivery to provide holistic care to patients.

This was said on Wednesday during the official launch of Partners in Health Malawi (Abwenzi Pa Za Umoyo) Strategy for 2022-2026 which happened on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Deputy Minister of Health Enock Phale said that apart from the issue of shortage distance, they aim to expand health delivery through innovation and expansion of services to provide holistic care for patients and help citizens of Malawi to lead healthy lives.

He added that government will also build resilience, accountability and sustainability through empowering the health system so that it should be trusted by people and communities .

“For us to have that health care system we need to invest a lot which include infrastructure developmental. We may have a facility but as you know that service availability and service accessibility are different as such we need to have everything in order and open up. We need to work with different organizations as well,” he said.

He then commended Partners in Health for being supportive in different ways such as construction of Neno Maternity Wing, assisting people who were affected by cyclone and providing health services in the country among others.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer for Partners in Health Sheila Davis said that the Strategic Plan overall is to create a preferential option for the poor in health care by accompanying the public sector in strengthening the provision of essential health services.

Davis said that on the household level, they will work towards strengthening healthcare delivery through household education, home based screening, referral and accompaniment of patients to health facilities and also to strengthen implemention of various community level interventions such as community based health promotion.

Partners in Health Malawi known locally as Abwenzi Pa Za Umoyo, is a local non-governmental organization which has been working with the Ministry of Health and Population since 2007.

