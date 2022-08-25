Two motorcycle robbers get five years in jail each in Ndirande

The Blantyre First Grade Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced two men to five years in jail each for attacking a man in Ndirande and stealing his motorcycle worth K800,000.

The two are Patrick Petrol, 23, from Goliati Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro and Patrick Saidi, 20, who comes from Mganda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nanzeta both in Thyolo District.

According to Widson Nhlane, Public Relations Officer for Ndirande Police Station, State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Mphatso Maseko of Ndirande Police Station told the court that on July 4 this year, the two violently attacked Sam Lemani, 27, at HHI area and robbed him of his motorcycle valued at K860,000.

Fortunately, he managed to identify one of the robbers and reported the matter to Ndirande Police Station.

According to Mphatso Maseko, the two were later arrested by Kabula Police Unit officers for similar offences. The two were taken to Ndirande Police Station for further investigations and were charged with robbery.

Appearing before Blantyre Central Court, the duo pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade three witnesses to secure conviction.

As a mitigation factor, Patrick Petrol and Patrick Saidi asked the Presiding Magistrate Mphalulo Fatchi for leniency saying that they have family obligations.

However, the State Prosecutor prayed for a harsh sentence saying the two are habitual offenders since they are also wanted by other police formations for similar offences.

The court then ordered the convicts to spend 5 years at a prison facility to deter other would beo ffenders.

