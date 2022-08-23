Malawian wants to collaborate with Nike: Shares own made Airforce

Made in Malawi Airforce shoes are on sale in the country, much to the awe of some customers.

According to media reports, the shoes are selling at reasonable rates as compared to original brands of the said products.

The locally made foot product is selling at K40, 000, while the original product sells at an approximate price of K100, 000.

This, has raised a mixed reaction from the general public.

“I don’t care what you say whether it’s fake or what but I like his hustle and effort. Big up,” said one Facebook user.

Some Malawians believe those behind the brand are not creative enough.

“He has to come up with his own designs and labels. Through that way, he is going to excel fast,” reads another comment.

Airforce shoes are considered to be among the most popular under foot wear under the Nike brand.

They were designed by Bruce Kilgore and introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 was the first ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology

