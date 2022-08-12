Ministry of Transport puts up measures to combat issues associated with Kabaza operators

Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works Hon. Nancy Chaola Mdooko says the ministry through the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) will intensify enforcement on use of protective gear and the requirement for licences among Kabaza operators in order to deal with some of the issues associated with Kabaza operators in the country.

Mdooko disclosed this yesterday in Parliament when she was presenting a Ministerial statement on the safety situation of Kabaza motorcycle operations in Malawi.

According to Mdooko, the Ministry of Transport has been undertaking a number of initiatives in order to deal with the problems associated with the Kabaza operators. Some of the initiatives include capacity building and training of Kabaza motorcyclists.

“Our Ministry is working with Kabaza Associations to have the operators organized into structures that can easily be reached with training. The Ministry developed a motorcycle training manual and capacitated motorcycle instructors from all driving schools in the country so that they can be able to handle training effectively. The training offered by driving school is complemented by various safety awareness and civic education programs undertaken by DRTSS using different platforms,” said Mdooko.

She added that training comes as supplementary when the riders know the basic rules and regulations of the road.

The deputy minister noted that unlicensed riders are a risk to all road users as well as to themselves and the passengers they carry.

Mdooko said that the Ministry managed to lobby with Driving Schools to reduce training fees for Kabaza riders from MK120,000 per individual to about MK40,000.00 and the Directorate is using Mobile MalTIS equipment to bring the services closer to their operating areas. The ministry has also created a special desk for speedy processing of Kabaza issues at all DRTSS regional offices.

“The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services in conjunction/jointly with its stakeholders such as the Malawi Police Services, the City Councils and the Kabaza Associations, will continue carrying robust and targeted awareness exercises followed by enforcement and surveillance programs,” said Mdooko.

Mdooko added that the DRTSS will intensify enforcement and awareness campaigns on use of protective gear, reflective vests and dangers of exceeding seating capacity and that the Ministry will continue to distribute reflective jackets and other reflective materials to motorcyclists to help improve visibility.

She further said that the DRTSS and the Police have also been producing a series of programmes for TV and Radio targeting Kabaza operators

“Road Safety is everyone’s responsibility. As such, stakeholder’s collaboration is necessary is the country is to reverse the trend in road accidents. Our Ministry through the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services has been engaging and will continue to engage all relevant stakeholders in road safety management to look into the successes and challenges encountered in regulating the Kabaza operation in Malawi,” said Mdooko.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24