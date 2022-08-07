Nomads coach confident his side will defeat Dedza

Newly appointed coach for Mighty Wanderers, Alex Ngwira, say he is confident that his team will beat resilient Dedza Dynamos as they face each other in the FDH Bank Cup round of 16 on Sunday at Dedza Stadium.

The former Chitipa United mentor replaced Eddington Ng’onamo who is the club’s Technical Director but was acting as the Head Coach for the team and was assisted by Joseph Kamwendo and Albert Mpinganjira.

Ngwira has started taking the challenge this week and he is expected to bring back the winning mentality in the team and challenge for the trophies as the club has gone four years without an addition of silverware.

However, Ngwira said they will need to put extra effort for them to carry the day as Dedza, who beat holders Silver Strikers, are a good side.

“This is a crucial match,” said Ngwira. “We are taking on a team that is doing well but we are not pressing the panic button because we have some of the best players in the country.

“We are well prepared for this match because we want the cup more. It will be an interesting game though as Dedza are playing good football,” he said.

Mighty Wanderers Captain Alfred Manyozo Jr said the players are ready to welcome the new coach with a victor at Dedza.

“We have a new coach, and we need to adapt to his philosophy and we just need to put effort and apply what they coach is telling us. Every player knows that our fans are eager for the victory,” said Manyozo.

Dan Dzinkambani, Head Coach for Dedza Dynamos said his charges are ready for the showdown.

Dynamos booted out defending Champions, Silver Strikers while Nomads survived Kamuzu Barracks Reserve’s scare to book the slot in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere, Moyale Barracks will face Nyasa Big Bullets.

In 2016, Nyasa Big Bullets beat Moyale Barracks in the finals of the Presidential Cup to lift the trophy at Civo Stadium. Moyale also lost 1-0 to Bullets in the final of the same competition at the same venue in 2012.

The two teams met in the first round of the 2022 tnm Super League and Bullets beat Moyale by 2 goals to one.

The Lion’s of Kaning’ina said they are in town for a mission, that is to be the first team to beat the People’s Team this season.

Nyasa Big Bullets Assistant Coach, Heston Munthali, said his charges are ready for the game though they have had no time to rest.

Munthali, said: ” We are coming from the North where we played two games and we did not have ample time to rest. It’s a cup game and we need to work on it. We are telling our boys to put up the effort for us to get the points. We have a youthful squad, we are facing different teams but they adapting to it.”

