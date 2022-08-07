Wikise Champhulikira: Mwachonchobe video lands him in hot soup

After forcing closure of a Catholic Church in Blantyre, comic musician Wikise continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In a recent development, a man dropped his wife at Wikise’s home this morning, after the woman appeared in the artist’ latest video for Mwachonchobe.

It is believed the man suspects the Chikamphulikire hitmaker of having an affair with his wife, thus he took the action.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the Lilongwe based singer confirmed the news. However, he denied having an affair with the said woman.

“There is nothing going on between me and the woman in question. The only relationship I had with her is along business line nothing else.”

The musician whose real name is Frank Chawinga added that the issue got resolved after a lengthy talk with the husband.

However, he has been given conditions when he wants to work with the woman. The conditions are to negotiate the business deal with her husband and to make payments through the husband.

The controversial video was released earlier this week. It is one of the most viewed Malawian music videos on YouTube at the moment.