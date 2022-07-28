People in my constituency need electricity — Vuwa Kaunda

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda has complained that most areas in his Nkhata Bay Central Constituency do not have electricity and he has asked Government through the Ministry of Energy to provide the areas with electricity.

Kaunda, a former lands minister in the DPP administration, made the remarks in Parliament when he asked the Minister of Energy on the progress being made by the Ministry in regards to Electricity in Nkhata Bay Central.

“I asked the Minister of Energy about the services of ESCOM in my constituency to provide electricity to areas like Nsani, Khafumchoma as well as Chitundu around Pundu area. These areas are very important in terms of trading businesses but also you would appreciate the fact that Nsani the area of Group village Headman Chilerawana is very close to Nkhatabay Secondary School. The school has the electricity but the villagers around have no electricity and the people of Nsani were promised a transformer long time ago.

“So, I was just following up, I have met the Minister twice to remind him that the people of Nsani need a transformer in order to light up the area both around Nsani as well as Khafumchoma as well as Chitundu. So, the issue of a transformers is very important to the people of Nkhatabay Central,” explained Kaunda.

In his response, Energy Minster Ibrahim Matola said the transformers were bought but they were of low quality, so they returned the transformers to the supplier.

He added that the ministry has put Nkhata Bay Central on priority list and once the transformers are around or they have been acquired by ESCOM they will be delivered to Nsani, Khafumchoma and Chitundu areas in Nkhatabay Central.

