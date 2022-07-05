Malawi Parliament given K3.75 million to buy SADC golf shirts

Old Mutual Life Insurance company has given Malawi Parliament K3,750,000 to buy 250 golf shirts to be used during the 51st SADC Parliamentary Forum Conference from 7 to 16 July 2022 in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Building on Tuesday after making the donation, Old Mutual Life Insurance Company Managing Director Roy Punungwe said that after realizing the importance of the regional Parliamentary forum conference and the good relationship that has always been there between the company and Parliament, they did not hesitate to participate when Parliament of Malawi knocked their door asking for their support.

Punungwe added that being a pan-African company, Old Mutual is greatly committed in helping to develop Africa.

“We understand and we are proud that our business is always part of the big African story, and therefore we take pride in supporting the 51st SADC Parliamentary forum conference with 250 Golf Shirts.

“The event is important because it is putting Malawi on the Map. Through the hosting of the SADC Parliamentary Forum Conference, we are consistently demonstrating to the world that as a country we are capable of hosting high level meetings,” he explained.

Punungwe then encouraged everyone to support the country in any way possible considering that each and every person has a responsibility to play.

On her part, Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba said that this will not be the first time to host the SADC Parliamentary Forum Conference and they have been receiving support from the government and the private sector.

Kalemba added that the ceremony symbolizes the mutual relationship that has been there between the parliament private sector and they hope that they will continue working together in several areas . She then commended Old Mutual for the support.

