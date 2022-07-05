Balaka district elects new council leadership

Councillor Pharaoh Kambiri from Liwawadzi ward has been elected Balaka district council chairperson after defeating councillor Michael Matthias Chauluka during elections held at the council.

Kambiri got 6 votes while his opponent Chauluka received 3 votes.

In a related development, councilor Lucius Elia has been elected vice chairperson after going unopposed.

In his acceptance speech as the new chairperson, Kambiri has promised to work with all the stakeholders in order to develop Balaka district.

Kambiri has replaced councillor Steve Michael Sauka jr who resigned from the position last week.