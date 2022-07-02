Man in Mchinji arrested over ivory

A man aged 33 is in police custody in Mchinji for being found with pieces of ivory weighing over 20 kilograms.

The suspect has been identified as Uzani James.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Maxwell Jailosi said James concealed the ivory in a sack and was on Friday looking for possible market in the district.

He was arrested by police officers who have since charged him with being found in possession of specimen of protected species contrary to section 86 and 91 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

James hails from Kazuwa village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nyaza in Kasungu district.