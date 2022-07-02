Ecobank engages shop owners over EcobankPay

Chanza and Wezi

Ecobank Malawi Limited has encouraged shop owners to use the institution’s multi-featured digital payment solution, EcobankPay.

This is according to Ecobank Head of Commercial Banking, Victoria Chanza, who was speaking on Friday 1st July when the bank engaged with a number of shop owners around Ginnery Corner Karim Ayub Mart shopping complex in Blantyre.

Chanza said EcobankPay was designed to deliver unified and instant self-service across a range of interconnected payment solutions especially to those in EcobankPay Zone.

She said EcobankPay gives shop owners a convenient and smart way to receive payments via mobile phone and say shoppers have an option to either scan a Visa or Mastercard compliant QR code via Ecobank Mobile App or use Terminal ID via *326# Ecobank Mobile USSD.

The Head of Commercial Banking, then indicated that the Bank is geared towards creating a digital and cashless society through its unique digital banking ecosystem offering targeted at their business and consumer customers.

“Ecobank is committed to simplifying doing business for the people it serves and EcobankPay is a payment solution channel that makes payments easier, faster, convenient and more secure. The good thing about this is that it is absolutely free and Ecobank customers with a business account can self on board via Ecobank Rafiki Messenger and WhatsApp number +28870355979.

“As the EcobankPay ecosystem expands, it will unify all Ecobank’s digital payment offerings for: Internet payments, eCommerce, paying bills by mobile, Airtime top up via mobile and many more ” Chanza said.

Reacting to the innovation, Wezi Nkhana who is owner of WT Organics at Gunnery Corner, specialized for hair, beauty and health products, described EcobankPay as ideal product saying helps to track her sales and easily make financial reports for her business.

“EcobankPay, truly eases the way I do business, saving my time on accounting and auditing issues hence giving me more time to focus more on growing my business,” said Nkhana.