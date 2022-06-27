Devotion: Do you know Him?

1Jn 2:3-5 “This is how we know that we know him: if we keep his commandments. One who says, “I know him,” and does not keep his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But whoever keeps his word, God’s love has truly been perfected in him. This is how we know that we are in him..”

Your knowledge of God is demonstrated by the doing of His Word. It’s not just a lip service but it’s a practical life. Demonstrate it, do the Word. Live in the Word of God and be perfected in His love.

Many people speak as if they know God. They pretend as if they trust Him. They sometimes put verses on house walls and some Christian pictures on their walls which is good, but looking at their actions, you just know that they do not know Him. Let your actions be matched with your confession.

Titus 1:16 “They profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work.”

Let the world see heaven in your heart. They may not have time to read the Bible but they have time to read your actions. Let them see Jesus in you and you will easily win them to Christ. You are the walking epistle and therefore show God to the world through the actions. Let them see faith in you. Show them holiness. Show them power of God. Show them character of God. Show them how we do it in heaven and you will win them to Christ.

2 Corinthians 3:2-3 “You are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read by all men; clearly you are an epistle of Christ, ministered by us, written not with ink but by the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of flesh, that is, of the heart.”

CONFESSION

I know Him and demonstrate Him to the world. I am in Him and He is in me. I am an epistle and as the world read me, they see Christ. In Jesus Name. Amen

