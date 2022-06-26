Embattled Malawi Vice President participates in charity golf tournament

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima who is facing alleged corruption accusation was today at the Lilongwe Golf Club where he participated in a charity golf tournament.

Chilima hit the ceremonial tee off at the tournament organised by the Rotary Club of Lilongwe, to raise funds for a free dental camp at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

Writing on his Facebook Page, Chilima said he went to the golf club after attending church in the morning.

Malawi News Agency reported that Captain for Lilongwe Golf Club, Thomas Chafunya, described the tournament as important as it seeks to raise funds that will benefit people in need of dental services at KCH.

“The funds raised will carter for some costs for a free week dental service at KCH. Our efforts today, together with those who have sponsored the teams playing today, will see about 1500-2000 people getting free dental services at KCH,” Chafunya said.

The golf format for the day wass a 4 better ball, which means a team of four golfers was split into two and the two were be paired with other two participants.

Chilima has been accused of receiving money from businessperson Zuneth Sattar and it is expected that he will be questioned or arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Chilima denies the allegations.

