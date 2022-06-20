Malosa Secondary School procures K10 million generator to deal with blackouts

Malosa Anglican Secondary School has bought a generator worth K10,000,000 to mitigate the impact of electricity blackouts that affect students’ evening studies.

Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire (,ADUS) Education Secretary, Rev. Canon, Emmanuel Polycarp Masitala told Malawi24 that the school thought of buying the generator following a series of blackout that mostly affects students during evening study sessions.

“Blackouts largely affect the school especially during evening studies and this prompted the school to buy the genset,” Rev. Canon Masitala said.

With the generator in place, he therefore asked Malosa Secondary School students to concentrate on their evening studies as there will be uninterrupted power during their evening studies.

“Let me appeal to students to take advantage of the generator by concentrating on their evening studies,” the ADUS Director of Education added.

One of the students, Hope Simbi, commended the school for deciding to purchase the generator saying this will help them to study in the evening and early mornings in case of hydro electricity black out.

He said the power blackouts really affected their studies because students also fail to use computers in their laboratories.

Hope who is in Form Four therefore called on fellow students to capitalise on the generator by concentrating on their evening studies.

Malosa Anglican Secondary School is in Zomba and is one of the national secondary schools in Malawi that performs well in the Malawi School Certificate Examinations.

