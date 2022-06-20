Teenagers arrested for robbery in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Boniface Fumbwitsa, 19, and two boys aged 15 and aged 13 for allegedly attacking a man and robbing him of his phone.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza said on June 18, 2022, in the afternoon, a man was coming from Bangwe going to Blantyre City along Masauko Chipembere Highway.

Upon reaching Poly Village ground, he was attacked by the three young criminals who robbed him of his Tecno Spark 8 cellphone valued at K135,000.

The victim shouted for help and the suspects managed to run away after noticing that some nearby people were rushing to the scene.

He then reported the matter to Soche Police and the Police rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest the three who were hiding in the cave.

The stolen cellphone was recovered from the suspects after a search and was positively identified by the victim.

Meanwhile, the suspects are in Police custody waiting to appear before the court of law.

Boniface Fumbwitsa comes from Kuluwembe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District while the 15-year-old boy is from Kavalo Village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu’s area in Mulanje District and the 13-year-old boy hails from Gradson Village in the area of Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje District.

Police have since commended members of the general public for their immediate response after hearing a cry for help.