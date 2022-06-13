Bishop advises Catholics to contest in 2025 elections

The Roman Catholic Church in Malawi has advised members of the church to vie for positions during the 2025 elections.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese made the call yesterday during celebration of holy trinity and feast of confirmation at Saint Martins Parish in Blantyre.

He said members of the church should contest in the elections so as to help in the development of the country when they secure the positions.

In the 2025 elections, Malawians will vote for president, Members of Parliament and local councilors.

During the event, Msusa also spoke against the tendency by some people in position of power who call Malawians names when the citizens complain of injustices.

His remarks come days after Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola labelled Malawians “frogs” for advising President Lazarus Chakwera to stop travelling a lot in order to save public resources.

Matola’s remarks made a week ago attracted condemnation from various sectors including opposition parties and rights groups.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24