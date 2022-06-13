Four judges promoted to Malawi Supreme Court

Four judges who were serving at the High Court of Malawi have been promoted to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The four are Sylvester Kalembera, Dingiswayo Madise, Rowland Mbvundula and Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga.

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has confirmed the appointments.

Meanwhile, Mzikamanda has appointed Kondwani Banda as acting registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

The chief justice has also appointed Kingsley Mlungu and Innocent Nebias as acting senior deputy registrar and acting deputy registrar respectively.

The appointment of the four Supreme Court of Appeal judges comes months after Chakwera also appointed four to the same role in October 2020.

Chakwera also appointed 12 High court Judges at the time and he added seven more in March this year.