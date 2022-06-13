Malawi Supreme Court saves Kezzie Msukwa from ACB

Former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa has obtained a stay order from Supreme Court of Appeal stopping the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from arresting, investigating and prosecuting him.

Justice Frank Kapanda has granted Msukwa the ex-party injunction pending an interparty hearing slated for 28 June, 2022. The injunction stops criminal proceedings against Msukwa based on information from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

This morning, Msukwa appeared before the ACB in Lilongwe where the bureau took a statement from him and it was expected that he would be taken to court to be formally charged.

The arrest of Msukwa today came after High Court Judge Redson Kapindu dismissed an application by Msukwa and another corruption suspect Ashok Nair, who wanted their arrests by the ACB to be cancelled on the basis that their rights had been violated and that the information ACB used would not be admissible in court.

Kapindu said the bureau could arrest Msukwa while Nair could also be remanded to prison.

Msukwa’s lawyer Chimwemwe Kalua said the injunction obtained from Supreme also stays the High Court ruling.

The ACB wants to prosecute Msukwa on allegations that he received a vehicle and millions in cash in order to facilitate the sale of land to businessperson Zuneth Sattarwho is based in UK.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24