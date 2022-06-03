UDF says alliance with DPP ended after 2020 elections

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Lilian Patel says the party’s alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ended after the 2020 elections and the UDF is now looking to get back into power on its own.

Patel made the remarks at a press briefing today after the UDF national executive committee confirmed her as president of the party.

The Mangochi North parliamentarian has replaced Atupele Muluzi who quit politics to focus on his company.

In the 2020 fresh presidential elections, Muluzi was running mate to DPP leader Peter Mutharika who lost the election to President Lazarus Chakwera.

Patel said today that DPP and UDF are no longer in an electoral alliance. UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo also reiterated the point saying the alliance ended after they lost in the 2020 fresh presidential election.

Patel has since said that she will focus on rebuilding the party and mobilizing resources for the party to field candidates in the local, parliamentary, and presidential elections in the 2025 tripartite elections.

Patel is expected to remain president of the UDF until the party holds a convention.