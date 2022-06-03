Catholic University law lecturer suspended

A law lecturer at Catholic University of Malawi has been suspended from practicing as a lawyer for embezzling close to K1.3 million in clients’ money.

The lawyer Ritchie Katsichi who also works at Kalua & Company has been disbarred today by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda.

Katsichi wept before the Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda after the two-year disbarment was pronounced.

Mzikamanda also disbarred private practice lawyer, Nicely Msowoya, who embezzled about K5 million belonging to his client.

The two refunded the money to the affected clients, the Chief Justice learnt.

In April, Lawyer Maxwell Tembo of Ballen and Associates was also banned from practicing as a lawyer for embezzling K7 million meant for his clients.