Malawi audience is very supportive — Eli Njuchi

Malawi’s youthful musician Eli Njuchi has said the receiving end in Malawi is very supportive towards art, hence putting the industry in the right direction.

Speaking inside BBC’s This is Africa program, the Malawian trendsetter has said musicians are more energised at the moment, thanks to the positive response from the audience.

“Artists nowadays are energised, we are putting in work, the audience is very supportive. The audience nowadays are attending shows,” he said

Eli added that local musicians are now using the art as a means of survival, owing to the said unwavering support from the audience.

Contrary to Eli Njuchi’s claims, a certain section of Malawians believes that artists in Malawi are only celebrated when they die.

Some musicians in the country also believe that Malawians do very little to support the industry, as such only a few make indelible progress.

Njuchi is one of the most celebrated artists in the country. His fan base expanded tremendously in 2020 after he released his maiden collection dubbed the Book of Z.

The singer, and performer is expected to drop his third music collection in July. The album is titled Red Flag.