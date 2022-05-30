David Banda, Madonna break the internet

Photos of Malawian born celebrity David Banda and his Mother, Madonna, attending a boxing fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, US have shattered the internet, AGAIN!

Madonna shared the photos on her social media platforms, immediately sparking a fire of reactions. As always, the take of Malawians on the two celebrities have been mixed and one muddled with controversy.

63-year old Madonna is said to be single having reportedly separated with 28 year old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in April after 3 years of courtship. 16-year old David rocked a red dress and shoes from the highly-anticipated Adidas and Gucci collaboration.

